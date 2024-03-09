3 teams Carolina Panthers must outbid for WR help as free agency heats up
The competition for wide receiver help will be fierce.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers must outbid Chiefs
The thought of trying to compete or outbid the Kansas City Chiefs is a daunting prospect. They are one of the league's best-run franchises. They are the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. They've shown no signs of slowing down despite plenty of roster turnover on both sides of the football.
So long as the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, they'll always be in the thick of things. Despite winning another ring, most analysts believe that Kansas City will look to improve the pass-catchers around their generational quarterback as they look for a historic three-peat in 2024.
The chance to play with Mahomes and chase history means everyone - including the Carolina Panthers - will be playing from behind. Kansas City doesn't have much money to spend, but they'll have no trouble getting targets to take a little less to join their quest for NFL immortality.
Carolina would need to offer substantially more to tempt any wideout target the Chiefs are also looking to acquire. Even then, it might not be enough when one considers the respective plights of both teams in recent years.
In truth, the Panthers might be forced to settle for those with dwindling opportunities in the second or third waves of free agency. That's why focusing on one of the deepest wide receiver draft classes in recent memory is the preferred avenue of pursuit.