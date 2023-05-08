3 teams that could sign Cam Newton after the 2023 NFL Draft
By Dean Jones
Cam Newton could join the Cardinals
It appears as if the Arizona Cardinals are in flux until quarterback Kyler Murray returns from a serious knee injury. While there's a chance the former No. 1 overall selection can make a quicker recovery than anticipated, those in power must cover their bases to prepare for every eventuality.
With only Colt McCoy and Clayton Tune as realistic candidates to fill in for Murray, it's evident more might be needed. Much will depend on whether there is a mutual interest, but taking a flier on Cam Newton wouldn't be the worst idea in the world by any stretch.
Newton helped the Carolina Panthers score two touchdowns on his opening pair of plays after making his bombshell return to the organization just a few days prior to their Week 10 clash at the Cardinals in 2021. His leadership would also be a welcome addition to Arizona's locker room, which lost influential figures such as Rodney Hudson and JJ. Watt to retirement decisions this offseason.
This would provide Murray with a veteran presence capable of steering him in the right direction. Questions have been asked about the signal-caller's work ethic and dedication over the last year, which Newton could help with as an opinion that generates significant respect.
The Cardinals - and every other team around the league for that matter - could see Newton as a distraction given how much media attention he generates for good or bad. But it's not like Arizona has the privilege of being picky until Murray gets the green light to resume football activities.