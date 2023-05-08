3 teams that could sign Cam Newton after the 2023 NFL Draft
By Dean Jones
Cam Newton could join the Colts
After biding their time and avoiding the temptation to trade up, the Indianapolis Colts made the 2023 NFL Draft's biggest gamble by selecting quarterback Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall. A move that could bring franchise-altering consequences depending on how things unfold.
Richardson has astonishing athletic traits that could be harnessed into something truly special. There is a distinct lack of experience that could bring complications, but Colts owner Jim Irsay recently stated the plan is to get their newest prized possession onto the field right out of the gate in a trial-by-fire approach.
Indianapolis has Gardner Minshew as a capable undersatudy. However, given the comparisons between Richardson and Cam Newton - coupled with the esteem in which the former NFL MVP is held by the rookie - bringing him on board as a mentor makes a ton of sense.
What better way for Richardson to flourish than with Newton alongside him? The signal-caller had similar physical attributes before becoming the Carolina Panthers' pick at No. 1 in 2011, although his college accomplishments were far greater after one of the most memorable seasons in history.
This move would be welcomed by both Richardson and Newton, one suspects. Whether that's enough for some legitimate interest to emerge is another matter entirely.