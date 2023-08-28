3 teams that could trade for Carolina Panthers QB Matt Corral before final cuts
Matt Corral's future with the Carolina Panthers looks murky.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could trade Matt Corral to the Vikings
The situation between Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings is an interesting one. While the veteran quarterback puts up tremendous numbers, there's something missing more often than not when the postseason rolls around that continues to hold them back.
Cousins is heading into the final year of his deal and talk of another fully guaranteed extension has diminished in recent weeks. Whether the Vikings are waiting to see how the signal-caller performs next season or not remains to be seen, but it could be a sign they are willing to press the reset button at football's most crucial position.
One problem the Vikings have is not currently boasting a genuine development project unless Jaren Hall goes through onto the 53-man roster. Nick Mullens isn't exactly a world-beater, so aggressive general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah might make another move if the right opportunity comes along.
Acquiring Matt Corral from the Carolina Panthers is a low-risk, high-reward trade for anybody. It'll cost nothing more than a late pick or perhaps even a swap to get him on board and there is enough talent to suggest a capable performer can emerge if given the chance.
This is something the Panthers didn't provide thanks to early rep mismanagement and an unfortunate injury. But working alongside Cousins and a bright young head coach in Kevin O'Connell could be the catalyst behind brighter long-term fortunes.