3 teams that could trade for Panthers QB Matt Corral in 2023
Carolina Panthers could trade Matt Corral to the Packers
The decision has been made. Aaron Rodgers' time with the Green Bay Packers is at an end after he declared his willingness to play for the New York Jets on the Pat McAfee Show. Now, the Jordan Love era can finally begin.
Love deserves credit for focusing on the task at hand and on what he can control. He was a controversial first-round pick at the time and hasn't seen much in the way of action, so the coaching staff better get themselves a contingency plan in the event their chosen Rodgers successor cannot meet expectations.
The Packers don't have much in the way behind Love right now. Something they could resolve by trading for Matt Corral and letting him learn from their outstanding coaching staff about what it takes to succeed on a historic franchise.
If the Packers did end up calling the Carolina Panthers, it wouldn't put much pressure on Love heading into his big chance. What it does give Green Bay is another option if injury strikes or performances aren't up to the required standard.
Perhaps getting a veteran would be more beneficial for Love. But he's sat behind Rodgers for three years now, so he should not need coddling when he moves into the starting role.