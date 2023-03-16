3 teams that could trade for Panthers QB Matt Corral in 2023
Carolina Panthers could trade Matt Corral to the Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals are waiting on positive news surrounding Kyler Murray's injury. They've invested a significant amount in the former No. 1 overall selection and those in power will be hoping he can get back from his knee complication much sooner than anticipated.
If not, they have a problem. Colt McCoy is what he is, so if the Cardinals feel like more is needed, then trading for Matt Corral could bring some long-term upside should end up missing a large part of the 2023 campaign.
While nothing has been confirmed, either way, Corral seems tailor-made for their system and isn't dissimilar in height to Murray. He is also more than capable of escaping the pocket and making things happen in pursuit of avoiding pressure.
Corral's rapid release is another thing working in Arizona's favor given the playmakers at their disposal. Although they might be without All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins after reports surfaced that he might be on the trade block.
The Carolina Panthers would likely seek a mid-round pick in this scenario. A sacrifice the Cardinals might be willing to pay if the prognosis surrounding Murray leaves cause for concern.