3 telling quotes from Carolina Panthers on 2023 QB draft targets
Carolina Panthers on C.J. Stroud
The Carolina Panthers brass in attendance at Ohio State's pro day to witness C.J. Stroud were thrilled with what they saw. Something that led to speculation he'll be the guy they pick atop the draft.
Quarterbacks coach Josh McCown's interaction with Stroud after his throwing session went viral and hinted his next home could be in Carolina. While it was probably nothing, the former NFL signal-caller was glowing in his praise of the prospect when doing evaluations for Underdog Fantasy before accepting the Panthers' offer.
"It’s a great tape, it’s really fun to watch and I’m really impressed with C.J. Stroud. I think the future’s bright for him. As I watch him, I think his skill set is very similar to Joe Burrow. Same size, same frame, same arm talent, moves the same way physically. So I like that."- Josh McCown via Underdog Fantasy/SI
McCown's been present at every pro day so far and is sure to have a leading voice in which quarterback becomes the No. 1 overall selection. However, the decision will come down to what Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich want rather than a coach when push comes to shove.
Stroud looks every bit like a franchise quarterback. His size, accuracy, poise, and ability to take over a game were evident across his time under center with the Buckeyes, so there is no real wrong answer behind him and Bryce Young all things considered.
Anthony Richardson is the wildcard. But McCown's comparisons to Joe Burrow - a player that took the NFL by storm - could have some serious sway during Carolina's impending pre-draft discussions.