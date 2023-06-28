3 things Carolina Panthers fans can look forward to at 2023 training camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers joint practices with the Jets
This will be the hottest ticket in town. Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets descend on Wofford College for joint practices before their preseason encounter, which promises to be a solid measuring stick for Frank Reich's men against one of the projected dark horse playoff challengers in 2023.
The Jets sent expectations through the roof when they secured Rodgers' services from the Green Bay Packers. He's the most prolific quarterback they've had in decades and there are weapons aplenty at his disposal to ensure his high-profile switch goes smoothly.
Couple this with arguably the league's best young defense, and it's not hard to see why this will be a stern test of Carolina's credentials heading into the upcoming campaign. Something that will give Reich and his staff plenty to ponder before their important roster choices.
Joint practices in recent years came with a lack of discipline on the Panthers' behalf. This was probably in keeping with the regime running things at the time, but anything similar is unlikely to go down well with an old-school figure such as Reich.
If the Panthers can hold their own versus a Pro Football Hall of Fame-bound quarterback and defenders with the credentials of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, it's a big confidence boost. One that could become another solid building block ahead of a potentially successful campaign.