3 things to expect from Panthers QB Bryce Young at 2023 rookie minicamp
By Dean Jones
Expect infectious enthusiasm from Bryce Young
Bryce Young might not be the most flamboyant quarterback to ever step onto a field. Certainly not compared to Cam Newton - the Carolina Panthers' last franchise signal-caller that completely transformed the organization from top to bottom.
However, don't let Young's quiet and well-spoken demeanor fool you. He is fiercely competitive, bringing everything he has to practice and providing a level of assurance that players naturally gravitate towards.
And according to former teammate Will Anderson Jr. - who went to the Houston Texans at No. 3 overall - Young isn't afraid to do a little trash-talking in practice. Something we might see a little more of now that the player is removed from the highly disciplined college environment implemented by Nick Saban at Alabama.
Fans and the Panthers are naturally excited about Young's arrival. But it's easy to forget how amped up the player will also be to finally start focusing on football again.
It seems like an age since his last taste of competitive action during the Crimson Tide's bowl victory over Kansas State on New Year's Eve. So there's no doubt Young will be chomping at the bit to firmly establish himself.
Expect an infectious level of enthusiasm from Young right out of the gate. Something that will stand him in good stead ahead of providing similar energy when the time comes to link up with established figures for OTAs.