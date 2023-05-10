3 things to expect from Panthers QB Bryce Young at 2023 rookie minicamp
By Dean Jones
Expect outstanding poise from Bryce Young
Another area of Bryce Young's game that looks more than ready for a smooth transition to the professional ranks centers on poise. There isn't much - if anything - that rattles the quarterback, which only adds to expectations heading into his first NFL campaign in 2023.
The media world will be watching Young closely as he takes the field this weekend. With the spotlight only going to get brighter as the preparation period progresses, having the poise to cope with every scenario is going to be a massive asset for the player to call upon.
This also translates to his teammates, too. It won't take long for Carolina's rookies and veterans to have an increased level of confidence in Young, who's come through in the clutch on countless occasions throughout his football journey to date.
Of course, the question mark surrounding Young's durability against formidable NFL-caliber defensive linemen is something to monitor. But the word flustered is not in the signal-caller's vocabulary when one examines his full body of work on the biggest stages.
Although there won't be any contact until the regular season arrives, Young's ability to see the field and process information rapidly will be on full display. Something that is sure to draw rave reviews from teammates and coaches alike.