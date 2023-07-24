3 trade moves that could make the Carolina Panthers playoff contenders in 2023
- An NFC South rival
- A productive pass-rusher
- Physically imposing WR
By Thomas Bray
Carolina Panthers could trade for Montez Sweat
One of the few criticisms of the offseason has been the failure to add another high-profile pass rusher opposite of Brian Burns. Something that represents a significant gamble for the Carolina Panthers unless one of their current options makes significant improvements under higher-caliber coaching.
Montez Sweat has been one of the more underrated edge defenders since being drafted. The former Mississippi State stud and Burns are both ranked at the top of each relevant, statistical category among the 2019 NFL Draft class.
We saw the Panthers fail to get a Haason Reddick extension done last offseason. A Sweat extension would likely be a four-year, $60 million deal according to Spotrac. Would general manager Scott Fitterer and other front office figures be willing to give up a draft pick and fork out big money to finally add a productive performer opposite Burns?
The Washington Commanders can’t pay everyone on their defensive line that is loaded with first-round talent everywhere you look. If Chase Young returns as the player everyone expects him to be, then he could be preferred in regard to a new deal.