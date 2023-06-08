3 trade offers for the Carolina Panthers to land Danielle Hunter in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers trade offer No. 1
Even though the relationship between Danielle Hunter and the Minnesota Vikings could be approaching unrepairable status, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah won't be giving the prolific performer away for peanuts. If he doesn't get an acceptable offer, then there's every chance the NFC North outfit keeps him around in the final year of his deal and run the risk of losing him for nothing when 2024 free agency rolls around.
It's evident the Vikings are going through a mini-rebuild of sorts. They opted not to make wholesale changes under a new regime in 2022 and won the division as a result, but Kevin O'Connell's men were seen as false contenders even before an embarrassing wildcard playoff loss at home to the New York Giants.
With star running back Dalvin Cook also set to be released, it's all changed in Minnesota. Something that could grow further once Kirk Cousins' contract expires next spring.
Getting as many draft assets as possible seems like the best course of action for sustainable, long-term success. If the Panthers were to offer a 2024 second-round selection for Hunter, it would be hard to turn down all things considered.
This would mean Carolina is without first and second-round selections in the 2024 NFL Draft after their daring trade up to No. 1 overall for quarterback Bryce Young. It's not ideal, obviously, but if a three-year extension could be worked with Hunter after the trade, it might just be a sound investment.