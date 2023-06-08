3 trade offers for the Carolina Panthers to land Danielle Hunter in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers trade offer No. 3
After failing to firmly cement his starting status last season when presented with a significant opportunity, Yetur Gross-Matos has more questions about his long-term status than ever before. But in fairness to the edge rusher, he's got his head down this offseason and is reportedly transitioning well from a 4-3 defensive end to the 3-4 outside linebacker position.
This led many to speculate whether or not the former second-round selection would get another chance to fill a starting role next season, which is the last of his rookie deal. That would be a huge gamble based on Gross-Matos' output in 2022, although he does set the edge against the run better than most currently available to the Carolina Panthers.
Much will depend on what transpires throughout the summer. Gross-Matos has the physical tools, so perhaps working with NFL-caliber coaches consistently for the first time could be enough to unlock his true potential.
However, if the Minnesota Vikings wanted a player back in return for Danielle Hunter along with some draft compensation, he'd be among the sacrificial names to be discussed in this hypothetical scenario. And if the Penn State product couldn't galvanize his performance levels in a different environment, he'd be moved on swiftly.
This might seem unlikely, but the Panthers would be making a real statement by acquiring someone of Hunter's caliber. A move that would also indicate Carolina is ready to make their postseason presence felt immediately under new head coach Frank Reich.