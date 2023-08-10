3 UDFAs who could make the Carolina Panthers final 2023 roster after camp
By Dean Jones
Nash Jensen - Carolina Panthers OL
Training camp always throws up a few surprises. Whether it's everything finally clicking for a veteran down on his luck or an unproven quantity stepping to the fore, it's all part of the process before teams around the league begin trimming the fat.
One such success story emanating from the Carolina Panthers during camp is undoubtedly Nash Jensen. The undrafted free-agent offensive lineman has been nothing short of outstanding throughout, holding his own against more experienced opposition and integrating superbly into a different environment along the way.
Jensen comes from the rough-edged North Dakota State offensive line that's produced some decent players in recent years. After a small period of adjustment, the interior protector now genuinely feels like he belongs and is looking to take someone's job.
This is far better than anyone envisaged when Jensen came into the fold. While it remains something of a long shot he makes the team, the rookie's given himself a fighting chance heading into preseason where he's expected to feature heavily.
If Jensen can earn an additional level of trust by producing the consistency needed during warmup games, it might just be enough for the Panthers to give him a chance. If they feel like he needs a little extra time, then slotting him on the practice squad looks like it could bring some long-term benefits.