3 under-the-radar Carolina Panthers staking strong claims at 2024 camp
By Dan Tonna
D.J. Johnson - Carolina Panthers OLB
After playing five seasons with head coach Mike Vrabel, it makes sense why Jadeveon Clowney values teammates who can set the edge. He considers D.J. Johnson to be one of the Carolina Panthers' best.
Edge setters won't put up jaw-dropping statistics. Instead, they are crucial to containment, forcing the offense into traffic and allowing defenders to flock to the ball carrier.
Carolina has been deliberate with their personnel decisions. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero does not want pass rushers who are limited to pinning their ears back. He wants versatility, which Johnson can provide.
The soon-to-be 26-year-old was a standout in college, playing both sides of the ball. He was a third-round selection in 2023 with a ton of buzz but failed to record a sack during an underwhelming rookie campaign.
The Panthers were bound to sign an edge rusher with sacks on his résumé. Enter D.J. Wonnum, who signed a team-friendly contract with Carolina this offseason, in which only $6.79 million is fully guaranteed over two years.
The commitment to Wonnum is low. The Minnesota Vikings were in no rush to re-sign him and a popular beat writer raises questions about his play.
"The reality is that Wonnum is best suited as a team's third edge rusher, not an every-down starter. He has 23 sacks in four seasons, but many of them — especially prior to 2023 — came on plays where he was unblocked or was cleaning up a scrambling quarterback thanks to good coverage on the back end. Wonnum's PFF grade was a career-best 62.3 this season (60 is average) after three years in the 50s, and his pass rush win rates have never been particularly impressive."- Will Ragatz, Fan Nation
With Wonnum sidelined with a quad injury, Johnson has capitalized on the practice reps inherited. If he continues to shine, the former Oregon standout might even displace Wonnum and crack the starting lineup.
Between injuries, inabilities, and weekly game plans, one thing is for sure - Johnson will be on the field in 2024 for better or worse.