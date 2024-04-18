3 unforgivable 2024 NFL Draft mistakes the Carolina Panthers must resist
These mistakes would simply be inexcusable.
Carolina Panthers must avoid not trading down
Surprisingly, the Carolina Panthers won't have their normal slate of draft picks until 2026, as their second-round pick in 2025 belongs to the Chicago Bears as part of the team's daring trade up to No. 1 overall in 2023 for quarterback Bryce Young. Thanks, Scott Fitterer.
They also don't have a first-round pick this year - which just so happens to be No. 1 overall. This is going to the Bears as part of the same deal, leaving them free to make USC signal-caller Caleb Williams their new face of the franchise.
Carolina's draft capital value is below average. While I have opined about what the team could do with their highest picks, I'm also recognizing that they may want to restock their assets at some stage.
This could happen in a few ways. For example, let's say that Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is on the board at pick No. 33, and the Denver Broncos come calling. They might be willing to offer their No. 76 overall pick and a second-round selection in 2025 to move up. If the Panthers accepted this offer, they'd then have picks No. 39, No. 65, and No. 76, along with a Day 2 pick next year.
Carolina could also accept a trade-down offer with one of their mid-round picks as well. Here's their current draft capital for 2024:
- Round 2, Pick 33
- Round 2, Pick 39 (from NYG)
- Round 3, Pick 65
- Round 4, Pick 101
- Round 5, Pick 141 (from NYG)
- Round 5, Pick 142 (from TEN)
- Round 7, Pick 240 (from PIT)
While instant gratification is nice, the end goal is a strong, winning football team now and in the future. If the Panthers can work the board and acquire more capital for future drafts, that'd be an ideal scenario for the team.
Erasing the mistakes of the past has already begun. Building through the NFL Draft is the tried and true way of constructing viable rosters. While it would not be the end of the world if Carolina didn't trade down, the idea of acquiring more capital is enticing.
As previously mentioned, if you have more darts, the better your chances are at hitting the bullseye.