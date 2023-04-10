3 unproven players the Carolina Panthers must rely on more in 2023
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Terrace Marshall Jr. remains a relatively unproven commodity entering Year 3 of his professional career. It hasn't been easy for the former second-round pick over his first two campaigns with the Carolina Panthers, which is thanks in no small part to Matt Rhule's incompetent handling of the wide receiver and almost no genuine opportunities until his merciful firing.
Thankfully, Marshall showed signs of the player Carolina thought he could be down the stretch. Something that the one-time LSU star can build upon further under Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's high-octane offense in 2023.
The Panthers covered their bases in the event Marshall cannot meet expectations by signing Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark in free agency. This was essential given the team deemed D.J. Moore a worthy sacrifice in pursuit of securing the No. 1 overall selection.
Despite the presence of these two aforementioned veterans, Marshall can take his game to new heights next season and will be given every chance to attain this feat. Getting off to a fast start is crucial, but hopes are high he can become Carolina's second or even first option in the passing game depending on how things play out.
Marshall can take great confidence from his performance upturn over the second half of 2022. However, what comes next for the wideout with Carolina's exceptional staff team watching on could determine his long-term future with the franchise.