3 unsung heroes from the Carolina Panthers triumph vs. Falcons in Week 15
These players deserve their flowers...
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
Jaycee Horn made no secret of his desire to make his presence felt leading up to Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons. This was not a contest going to be dominated by the passing game. Therefore, the stud cornerback had to find alternative ways to contribute as well as provide exceptional coverage when called upon.
Horn has endured another rough ride on the injury front this season. The former first-round pick is back and looking like his old self. Something that further boosts a defense performing above expectations in difficult circumstances under Ejiro Evero in 2023.
The South Carolina product locked up Drake London with relative comfort whenever they were lined up against one another. That's the most accomplished part of Horn's game. There was also a lot to like about the player's willingness to assist against the run to further enhance his influence.
This was an outstanding all-around performance from Horn. He's finding his feet following an extended period on the sidelines. He's reaffirming why the Carolina Panthers selected him at No. 8 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Nobody needs a stronger end to the season than Horn. His fifth-year option is looming and it could legitimately go either way at this juncture. Especially with a new coaching staff coming on board for the second straight offseason.
Looking at Horn's performance on Sunday, he's off to a good start regarding this particular objective.