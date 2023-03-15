3 ways Andy Dalton can help the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Andy Dalton can step in for the Carolina Panthers when needed
The Carolina Panthers did not surge to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to sit their rookie quarterback. That might change if they pick Anthony Richardson, but all signs point to either C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young becoming the team's new franchise signal-caller.
Andy Dalton will play a significant role in nurturing their development throughout the offseason and when competitive action arrives. But if injury strikes at any stage, the Panthers can relax safe in the knowledge he can also step in and keep the chains moving.
As stated previously, Dalton isn't a world-beater these days. The arm strength isn't what it was and the reactions are fading, but this is still a capable perfomer that can be counted upon when needed.
Hopefully, it won't come to this from Carolina's perspective. In an ideal world, their rookie will come in, stay healthy, and make a strong impression en route to getting the Panthers back into legitimate playoff contention.
Signing Dalton means those in power are leaving nothing to chance. And every serious football organization needs a contingency plan in case the worst happens with their starting option under center.