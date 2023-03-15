3 ways Andy Dalton can help the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Andy Dalton can mentor Carolina Panthers rookie QB
This will be Andy Dalton's biggest task above all else. To provide a role model presence and mentor the Carolina Panthers' new rookie quarterback through their important transition from college to the pros.
Fortunately for the Panthers, this is something Dalton has experience doing. He drew widespread praise from Justin Fields during their time together on the Chicago Bears, playing a leading role in his early development and providing a big brother security blanket that got the former Ohio State signal-caller off on the right foot.
"Andy’s amazing. I mean, even this year he was texting me after good games that I had and said ‘I saw your game. Great job bro.’ Just his family, his wife, his kids. They’re amazing. Andy and Nick [Foles] they taught me a lot last year just with the life of being an NFL quarterback and he kind of took me under his wing. I’m definitely very appreciative of that and I wish Andy nothing but the best of luck."- Justin Fields
If Dalton can have the same effect on someone like C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, it's all systems go. He knows that starting isn't really an option with the Panthers given how much they gave up to get the top spot, so going above and beyond in a mentor capacity is the only way this move is successful.
This could be a tremendous bit of business by the Panthers with little in the way of financial outlay attached. If Dalton can achieve the three aforementioned objectives, then it's only going to help next season and potentially beyond.