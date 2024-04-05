3 ways Carolina Panthers can avoid disaster during the 2024 NFL Draft
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers must extract maximum value
As previously stated, Scott Fitterer's in-on-every-deal philosophy didn't come with much substance attached. It's hard to pick out any trades made by the former general manager that reaped long-term rewards. However, there's still time for quarterback Bryce Young to turn things around despite a turbulent rookie campaign.
The Carolina Panthers must move forward with a less reckless approach to their draft ethos. Much has been made about giving up the No. 1 overall selection to the Chicago Bears, which makes it more imperative to maximize every available asset and strike with conviction when opportunities come along.
Trading down seems more likely than moving up - especially early on. Morgan wants to build through the draft, so giving up assets Carolina isn't exactly blessed with wouldn't be the smartest way to achieve this objective.
Morgan is also making every decision with the future in mind. The general manager took financial hits now to provide long-term flexibility. If there's a chance for the Panthers to recoup a 2025 second-round pick that is also going to Chicago, they'd be foolish not to explore the possibility.
Of course, finding the correct college recruits is the most important thing above all else. Morgan has a difficult task on his hands, but spending capital wisely and perhaps acquiring resources for next year's selection event could also enter the team's train of thought.