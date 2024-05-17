3 ways the NFL screwed Carolina Panthers with the 2024 schedule
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers post-bye week test
Hosting a game in Germany promises to be a tremendous spectacle. The Carolina Panthers will take on the New York Giants in Munich, which will center around stud edge rusher Brian Burns going up against his old employers for the first time following his trade earlier this offseason.
As is typically the case, the Panthers have their bye week immediately after. This gives them prolonged recovery time in Week 11, which is a pretty good spot for it to fall all things considered. However, what comes next represents a daunting challenge in no uncertain terms.
The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will visit Bank of America Stadium in Week 12. Andy Reid's men look to be in good shape as they go in search of a historic three-peat, so the Panthers must be at the top of their game to stand any chance of keeping this one close.
Taking on the Chiefs after their bye could have some advantages. At the same time, it might also work against the Panthers.
They have to travel back from Germany to begin their extended rest period. This normally comes with a couple of days full of tiredness and jetlag - which isn't ideal. Then, it's a case of getting some brief relaxation before turning their attention to the pinnacle of NFL performance in recent years.
Bye weeks are necessary, but one doesn't have to look far around the league to see how this typically comes with sluggish starts or a level of rustiness when returning to the gridiron. This is normally the time of year when Kansas City and their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes turn things up a notch, so anything less than maximum performance right from the outset is going to leave them facing an uphill battle.
The Chiefs have their bye in Week 6, so they'll be relatively fresh and ready. It could go either way for Dave Canales' men, but nobody is expecting them to get anything from this contest in any case.