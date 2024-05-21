3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2024 offseason overhaul
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
Nobody is getting a free ride under the new regime. Every player is fighting for their respective spots and pushing for places. Dan Morgan's already proved how ruthless he can be with those who aren't pulling their weight. This should keep everyone on their toes during the upcoming preparation period.
Eddy Pineiro is a holdover from the old staff and a popular figure within the locker room. That's all well and good, but the Carolina Panthers are not holding any sentimental attachment to their decision-making process with Morgan and Dave Canales leading the charge.
Pineiro was inconsistent last season, which went relatively unnoticed compared to the grave failings elsewhere. He converted 86.2 percent of his field goal attempts and missed three extra points en route to an 85% success rate. They're solid enough numbers, but nowhere near good enough to get an unchallenged run to the kicking gig in the final year of his deal.
The Panthers brought in competition for Pineiro once the 2024 NFL Draft concluded. Harrison Mevis - known as the thicker kicker during his time in college - is a huge presence on and off the field with the confidence to match. This is going to be a fascinating storyline to watch during the summer, but the veteran should be under no illusions that his spot is safe by any stretch of the imagination.
There's no doubt Pineiro will take this in his stride and relish the challenge. The life of an NFL kicker is temperamental at best. They are easily expendable when performance levels regress. That's exactly what the former Florida star is facing unless he beats out Mevis.
While there is some intrigue surrounding Mevis - and with good reason thanks to his large personality and exceptional leg strength - Pineiro remains in the driving seat until further notice. Whether that'll be the case when the time comes for final cuts is another matter.