3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2024 OTAs
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
Some are speculating that Eddy Pineiro's absence from voluntary organized team activities is due to his contract. Given the inconsistent performance levels from the veteran kicker last season, that's a gamble of epic proportions if accurate.
While most players have been into the building at some stage, Pineiro stayed away. The Carolina Panthers haven't stated publicly whether or not they've spoken to him yet. Dave Canales was more focused on those around for the OTA sessions as he implemented new schematic concepts and increased standards across the board.
Pineiro's situation might have gone under the radar had it not been for one notable standout at OTAs. Undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis is gaining notoriety across the fanbase. More importantly, his booming leg strength and accuracy caught the eye in no uncertain terms.
Mevis put on a show for the media during the three sessions they were in attendance. The former Missouri star went perfect in each, even hitting several field goal efforts from 55 yards or more. This proves his credentials and also shows he is self-aware enough to cause a stir by raising his performance where headlines can be generated.
Everyone is getting a clean slate and must prove themselves all over again under the new regime. Pineiro's absence caused an unnecessary complication for the Florida product. He's now facing a significant fight for his roster spot in 2024.
Nothing will be given under Canales. He wanted everyone locked in from the start. Pineiro didn't show up and didn't have the common courtesy to put a call into the head coach's direction to explain his reasoning behind the decision. Now, it's imperative he hits the ground running and outperforms Mevis for the remainder of the summer.
Anything less could see the Panthers cut their losses, saving $1.85 million against the salary cap for good measure. If Pineiro isn't aware of this yet, someone needs to inform him quickly.