3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Week 1
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 2
Dane Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
There were concerns about the Carolina Panthers' cornerback options heading into training camp. Dan Morgan was more confident than most about the group, but displaying the right performance levels was essential to alleviate some doubts among the fanbase.
It was an encouraging first week for the unit overall. While getting a true evaluation is difficult without shells or pads on, building early momentum is always a good thing. That was the case where free-agent signing Dane Jackson was concerned over Week 1 of camp.
Morgan is extremely positive about Jackson's outlook. He was a big fan of the player coming out of college and had a leading role in the Buffalo Bills selecting him in the seventh round. Although he was seen as a rotational cornerback with the AFC East outfit, the Panthers believe he can thrive with extra responsibilities on his shoulders.
We are still in the opening stages, but Jackson's left a positive impact so far. He's working as the starting outside corner opposite Jaycee Horn. He's also made some outstanding plays in coverage during scrimmages according to those in attendance.
This was a big step in the right direction for Jackson. He's confident in his abilities and wants to repay the faith shown by Morgan throughout his NFL journey up to now. The former Pittsburgh star's given up some completions - most notably to Xavier Legette in one of camp's best highlights so far - but it's been largely encouraging aside from that.
Jackson's made a good beginning to life with the Panthers, but what comes next is more important. The defensive back must continue to provide this level of consistency when the pads go on. After that, making the most of reps when they arrive in preseason is crucial.
There's also the small matter of joint practice with the New York Jets, which will pit Jackson against the likes of Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Xavier Gipson, Malachi Corley, and Allen Lazard. Another challenge he must pass with flying colors.