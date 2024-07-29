3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Week 1
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 3
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
Jonathan Mingo's rookie campaign can be best described as disastrous. The wide receiver didn't get the correct early development and suffered accordingly. He wasn't alone in that regard, but the need to impress Dave Canales' new offensive staff was glaring.
Mingo has the physical tools to become a difference-maker. Building back confidence gradually is the biggest objective this offseason. Once self-belief increases, it would be disappointing if the former second-round pick didn't make his presence felt despite the Carolina Panthers making some outstanding additions to their wideout group.
The presence of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette diminished Mingo's margin for error in pursuit of prominent involvement. The Ole Miss product made no secret of his desire to silence some ongoing doubters throughout camp and when the regular season arrives. There have been notable improvements on display over the first few practice sessions.
There is a lot to like about Mingo's sharpness. He's been explosive out of his route stems and is making tough catches look easy. There's a long way to go and some significant hurdles to navigate before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints, but the player looks rejuvenated in a more positive environment in which to thrive.
Canales praised Mingo and other wide receivers for the way they've performed so far. Keeping this up is the next challenge, especially when the pads are donned and when the time comes for joint practice with the New York Jets.
That will be a better litmus test for Mingo. Impressing in shorts is one thing. Getting it done when practice becomes more competitive is another matter.
It's way too soon to give up on Mingo. He's got every athletic attribute one looks for in a productive NFL wide receiver. If Canales' staff can refine some technical flaws and light a fire in the pass-catcher, he could be a surprise most teams won't see coming during the 2024 campaign.