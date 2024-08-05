3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Week 2
By Dean Jones
Week 2 of Carolina Panthers training camp is in the books and the stakes are getting higher. We've had padded practices for the first time, the Fan Fest event at Clemson University, and plenty to ponder with preseason contests on the immediate horizon.
For Dave Canales and his staff, it's about molding these pieces into a competitive outfit while also evaluating whether they have enough. The head coach hasn't been pleased with the energy and lack of discipline of some practices. However, it's better to get these kinks out now rather than the same occurring during the regular season.
There are risers and fallers as always. The only opinions that matter are those in positions of power. Fans are nervously awaiting the season and what it might hold. Improvements are anticipated, but nobody is expecting any great shakes in Year 1 of yet another comprehensive rebuilding project.
With that being said, here are three winners and two losers from Week 2 of Carolina's training camp ahead of the 2024 season.
Winners and losers from Week 2 of Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
Derrick Brown - Carolina Panthers DL
Derrick Brown is held to a higher standard than almost anyone on the Carolina Panthers after his record-breaking efforts during the 2023 campaign. His mammoth contract extension received this offseason also raises expectations. Looking at the way he's gone about his business at camp so far, it's a standard he's eager to live up to.
Brown's been his typically dominant self during drills and scrimmages. The former first-round pick out of Auburn came to life with the pads on, almost toying with any offensive lineman in his path to cause havoc at the line of scrimmage according to those in attendance.
This is to be expected of Carolina's best overall player. However, his emergence as a locker room alpha is arguably the most encouraging development of all.
If other players aren't meeting the new standards expected, Brown isn't afraid to let them know about it. He's keen to prove this isn't the same sorry organization that became a laughingstock in 2023. And he doesn't want to spend his prime years languishing on a perennial bottom feeder.