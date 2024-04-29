3 winners (and 2 losers) from the Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft
There were winners and losers from Dan Morgan's first draft.
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
There were growing murmurings about the Carolina Panthers potentially selecting a running back relatively early in the 2024 NFL Draft. This didn't seem like the biggest need compared to others, but those in power weren't going to sit on their hands in the pursuit of improving competition and increasing options capable of making Bryce Young's life easier.
As it turned out, there was substance attached to these rumors. After trading down initially, the Panthers went back up in the second round for Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall. This was a bombshell in no uncertain terms and little confusion about Dave Canales' offensive intentions.
The head coach already claimed that his run-first offense will be stubborn and physical. Brooks is coming off a torn ACL, which is a concern, but he's got all the makings of a three-down backfield threat who can form a productive long-term partnership with Young providing there are no further concerns on the health front.
Brooks is dynamic with the on-field vision needed to exploit even the smallest gaps for big gains. The Texas prospect is an elusive runner and deceptively fast. This also makes him a huge asset in the passing game when called upon.
If Brooks transitions smoothly, he could leap above Chuba Hubbard to the RB1 position right out of the gate. What this means for Miles Sanders' future is unclear, but things don't look too promising for the marque free-agent signing in 2023.
Sanders couldn't meet expectations last season and was demoted to a complementary role as a result. Dan Morgan remained coy when speaking about the veteran post-draft, claiming they still envisage a big role coming his way despite making Brooks one of their high-priority acquisitions on Day 2.
The Panthers recently paid Sanders his $2 million roster bonus, so he might stay around. But if Brooks imposes himself immediately, nothing could be said with any guarantee.