3 winners (and 2 losers) from the Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft
There were winners and losers from Dan Morgan's first draft.
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 2
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL
One of the more underrated perceived needs for the Carolina Panthers heading into the 2024 NFL Draft was at the nose tackle spot. A'Shawn Robinson projects to be a 3-4 defensive end opposite Derrick Brown, which is a significant upgrade but leaves more questions than answers about the all-important anchor role.
Shy Tuttle occupied the position last season and underwhelmed from a performance standpoint for the most part in 2023. He didn't look big enough or well-suited to clogging up space and double teams on the interior. Many wondered whether he'd become a salary-cap casualty once Dan Morgan began offloading underperforming veterans with little financial relief attached, but it seems as if those in power are willing to give him another shot.
The Panthers didn't acquire a genuine nose tackle during the draft. They did spend a late-round pick on Jaden Crumedy, but he's seen more as a situational defensive end in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme looking at the prospect's college production at Mississippi State.
This is a strong vote of confidence in Tuttle. It's also an opportunity the former undrafted free agent out of Tennessee must not waste with no viable backup option aside from perhaps Nick Thurman.
Morgan is relying on Evero to do more wth less as investment transitioned to the offensive side of the football. Tuttle has the experience and last season's learning curve at the nose might lead to better fortunes with a genuine 3-4 end tandem to work alongside. But much like the situation with Austin Corbett, it's a gamble that could go either way.
The Panthers cannot afford him to become a weak link considering the established stars they's lost defensively. Having a more productive offense should assist and Robinson's arrival instantly improves this unit against the run. Anything less than an upturn in consistency from Tuttle during his second season in Carolina is going to come with severe ramifications attached.