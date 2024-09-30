3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' loss vs. Bengals in Week 4
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Carolina Panthers pass-rush
This is becoming an ongoing concern - one that most fans had before a competitive down was played in 2024. The Carolina Panthers have no pass-rush whatsoever and it's severely impacting their chances of becoming a competent defensive outfit.
Jadeveon Clowney is struggling to make an impression with so much attention from opposing protection schemes. Nobody from the other side of making any lasting contribution in this regard. Charles Harris was the latest veteran to try and fail, looking a yard off the place and lacking the explosiveness needed to reach the backfield.
You cannot give Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow this much time in the pocket. The former No. 1 pick out of LSU carved open the Panthers with customary efficiency and conviction, which was thanks in no small part to Carolina's non-existent ability to get after the accomplished signal-caller.
The Panthers are hoping to get veteran free-agent signing D.J. Wonnum back from injured reserve sooner rather than later. Expecting him to come in and work miracles is kidding themselves given how long he's been out with a torn quad, but there is enough evidence for general manager Dan Morgan to realize that the options available aren't going to cut it.
Winner No. 3
Xavier Woods - Carolina Panthers S
The Panthers haven't created many turnovers this season. That was a big detail defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was looking to instill into his roster during the offseason. There were finally signs of life following an indifferent opening to the campaign.
Xavier Woods displayed his customary coverage awareness and outstanding anticipation to read a Joe Burrow throw for an interception. It didn't have a big say in the game's overall outcome, but it put the exclamation point on another superb performance from the veteran safety.
Woods was seemingly everywhere. He came down to assist against the run and mopped up the failings of others in front of him. It wasn't easy - not by any stretch of the imagination - but he was one of the few defensive players to emerge from this contest with credit.
Until the Panthers can somehow figure out a way to generate pressure consistently, Woods is going to have a lot on his plate. It's a challenge the former sixth-round pick is relishing, even if it looks unsustainable in the grand scheme of things.