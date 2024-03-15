3 winners (and 2 losers) from first wave of Carolina Panthers 2024 free agency
It's been a dramatic start to Carolina's recruitment period...
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Ejiro Evero - Carolina Panthers DC
The Carolina Panthers have taken the tough decision to transition investment. This has decimated a defense that performed well in difficult circumstances last season. But the primary goal is do to everything possible in pursuit of making Bryce Young's career a success.
That is the biggest objective above all else considering the commitment made to their quarterback. That comes as no solace to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who's seen several key contributors from the previous campaign depart for pastures new.
Brian Burns was traded to the New York Giants. Yetur Gross-Matos - who enjoyed the best campaign of his career under Evero - departed for the San Francisco 49ers. Donte Jackson is on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Vonn Bell was released and subsequently signed for the Cincinnati Bengals. Frankie Luvu and Jeremy Chinn bolted for the Washington Commanders - although the latter barely featured within the coordinator's 3-4 base scheme.
Evero got a couple of familiar faces to compensate for this mass exodus. More reinforcements will arrive via free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Panthers are banking on the skilled tactician doing more with less at this stage of their apparent rebuild.
If Evero can accomplish this and keep Carolina's defense respectable, it'll likely be his last campaign as a coordinator before finally becoming an NFL head coach.