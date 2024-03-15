3 winners (and 2 losers) from first wave of Carolina Panthers 2024 free agency
It's been a dramatic start to Carolina's recruitment period...
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 3
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
This is what almost every move has been about. The Carolina Panthers failed Bryce Young last season. They don't plan on doing the same again.
Everything is being poured into helping Young reach his potential. Dave Canales has previously stated that the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft doesn't need fixing. He just needs a more productive supporting cast and an offensive scheme built around the quarterback's strengths.
That's it. Then, it's up to Young.
Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis should keep pockets cleaner with more consistency, especially if Austin Corbett thrives at the center position after spending most of his football life at guard. The Panthers also got Young one of the best separators in the NFL to further raise hopes for a bounce-back campaign.
Acquiring Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers is a low-risk, high-reward transaction. The wideout's numbers have decreased in recent years, but he's a slick route runner with the ability to create separation quickly. This will be invaluable to the signal-caller as he looks to silence his increasing doubters in 2024.
The Panthers still need an explosive pass-catching tight end and a big-bodied receiver. Both could arrive via the draft. Finding offensive line depth is also an important part of Carolina's immediate roster-building plans. After that, it would be a surprise if Young didn't flourish moving forward.