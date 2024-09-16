3 winners (and 4 losers) from Carolina Panthers' loss vs. Chargers in Week 2
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 2
Shaq Thompson - Carolina Panthers LB
Shaq Thompson is one of the last remaining players from the Carolina Panthers' memorable run to the Super Bowl in 2015. That seems like a lifetime away for fans after experiencing almost nothing but misery ever since. However, the veteran linebacker remains one of the team's top performers and is an inspirational leader on the field.
For all the Panthers' faults against the Los Angeles Chargers, and there were a lot of them, Thompson's performance was a rare bright spot. He was flying to the football and displayed explosiveness that most others couldn't match. It didn't amount to anything other than another heavy deficit, but it was hard to find any positives.
Thompson finished the game with 14 tackles. It wasn't enough to prevent the Chargers from gaining 219 yards on the ground with a touchdown, which was thanks in no small part to a poor outing from the defensive front without Derrick Brown's services.
The former first-round pick will be tasked with picking up his teammates this week heading into their game at the Las Vegas Raiders. Thompson has high standards for himself and expects the same from others. To say they aren't being met would be an understatement.
Loser No. 3
Dave Canales - Carolina Panthers HC
Dave Canales is feeling the heat just two games into his head coaching tenure. The typically positive coach must be wondering what he's got in front of him after seeing the Panthers fold like cheap suits over their opening contests. The defeats are bad enough, but how they are being obliterated is extremely concerning.
Canales isn't without blame. His offensive play-calling is way too conservative and his intent to run the football stubbornly hasn't come to fruition. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator claims he's got complete faith in quarterback Bryce Young, but his hesitancy to get things moving downfield tells a different story entirely.
This was never going to be a quick fix no matter how bullish Canales was during the offseason. The Panthers don't have enough talent on either side of the football. Therefore, the last thing this team needs is coaching malpractice getting in the way.
Canales needs to take a good long look in the mirror. Whatever he's doing so far hasn't worked. Making the adjustments needed and somehow restoring a sense of belief to a demoralized locker room is the only way he's going to gain anything from his first campaign at the helm.
Nothing else will do.