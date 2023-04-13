3 worst-case Carolina Panthers scenarios during the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers pick the wrong QB
This is the worst-case scenario above all else that would come with franchise-altering ramifications. Getting to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft was the easy part - picking the right quarterback to lead the Carolina Panthers into a new era is another matter entirely.
It's been an exhausting process of evaluation, speculation, smokescreens, and everything in between during the pre-draft stage. There is real momentum building around Bryce Young after C.J. Stroud led the race previously, but nobody knows for sure what the Panthers are planning unless they're in the war room themselves.
Either Young or Stroud are seemingly great choices. Two proven performers that can finally propel the franchise from irrelevancy into legitimate title contention if everything goes well.
Carolina has set things up perfectly for their rookie signal-caller. But if things don't go according to plan, then it's got the scope to set the Panthers back years.
There are trusted people within the building to provide confidence. David and Nicole Tepper will have their input, but the owners would be wise to let the experienced figures with vast football knowledge make the final call.
Whether it's Young, Stroud, or someone else, expectations will be through the roof. There will also be an extra big bullseye on their back as the No. 1 overall pick, so the pressure to perform is huge.
It's a sink-or-swim scenario. But the Panthers had to do something drastic after so much mismanagement at the NFL's most critical position.