4 affordable free-agent targets for Carolina Panthers this offseason
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Donovan Peoples-Jones
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers will prioritize surrounding quarterback Bryce Young with better weapons this offseason. Jonathan Mingo and perhaps Adam Thielen are the only two wide receivers worth keeping from an underwhelming group in 2023. And in the veteran Pro Bowler's case, he might ask those in power to move him on in pursuit of spending his final seasons on a contending team.
Identifying one or two options from an immensely deep draft class is almost certain, although the Panthers don't have their first-round pick to call upon. While the likes of Calvin Ridley might be out of Carolina's price range in free agency, taking a gamble on someone like Donovan Peoples-Jones could be worth its weight in gold.
Peoples-Jones looked like a potential star once upon a time. The former sixth-round pick brought in 61 receptions for 838 receiving yards and three touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. He was unable to build on this positive momentum last time around, which also saw him traded to the Detroit Lions.
Unfortunately for the wideout, he found life difficult carving out a role for himself within Ben Johnson's scheme. It's never easy to integrate quickly following an in-season trade - especially considering how well the Lions were playing - so giving him a pass and picking the 6-foot-2 player up on a team-friendly deal comes with obvious rewards attached if his transition into Dave Canales' offense goes smoothly.