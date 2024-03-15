4 bargain free agents the Carolina Panthers could steal in second wave
This is the tme when value can be had...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Logan Thomas
The Carolina Panthers bit the bullet and released Hayden Hurst after just one season. This was a necessary sacrifice in keeping with their intent to take short-term financial hits for long-term flexibility. For the fifth offseason in succession, the franchise is looking for upgrades at the tight end position.
This has been a constant complication since Greg Olsen was allowed to walk in 2020 free agency for the Seattle Seahawks. There are some decent options to consider during the draft. Hopes also remain high that Tommy Tremble can excel within Dave Canales' more expansive offense next time around.
Even if Tremble does shine, another veteran with proven production could give Bryce Young a security blanket across the middle and as a red-zone threat. After his release by the Washington Commanders, this is something Logan Thomas could provide in the short term.
Thomas had had injury problems throughout his career, but the ex-quarterback became a favorite target of Sam Howell's in key situations last season. This resulted in 55 receptions for 496 receiving yards, four touchdowns, and a catch success rate of 70.5 percent.
The Virginia Tech college product wouldn't cost a significant amount. If Thomas remains healthy, he'd be a decent addition and more than capable of becoming influential within Canales' scheme.