4 bargain free agents the Carolina Panthers could steal in second wave
This is the tme when value can be had...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Mike Danna
After trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants and Yetur Gross-Matos departed for the San Francisco 49ers, edge rushing help is needed. The Carolina Panthers went some way to solving this need by signing D.J. Wonnum. Chase Young and Jadeveon Clowney left their respective meetings without a deal, so those in power might need to look elsewhere for assistance.
Letting Burns depart is a contentious issue among the fanbase. There was an obvious reluctance from Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis to pay their best pass-rusher the going rate at this stage of their rebuilding process. Wonnum looks like a replacement for Gross-Matos rather than a genuine No 1 option. If Young or Clowney don't join the ranks, it's back to the drawing board.
Options are diminishing as the second wave of free agency arrives. Looking at the possibilities, Mike Danna comes with more potential than most. He's flashed as a rotational piece during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs and saw his usage increase to 74 percent of the team's defensive snaps in 2023. He's ascending and is still just 26 years old.
Danna does everything well. He is a solid asset against the run and can also get after the quarterback when the situation dictates. The Chiefs relied on his dependability heavily during an incredible run to back-to-back Super Bowl titles. They could easily keep him around, but Brandt Tilis' presence in Carolina's front office makes this an intriguing option that wouldn't cost the earth.