4 bargain free agents the Carolina Panthers could steal in second wave
This is the tme when value can be had...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Isaac Yiadom
As previously mentioned, the Carolina Panthers cannot rest on their laurels at the cornerback position despite re-signing Troy Hill and bringing in Dane Jackson. Both players can be considered solid rotational pieces but nothing more. With Jaycee Horn's dependability from from guaranteed, those in power must continue adding to their options in this critical area of the field.
Isaac Yiadom has been a journeyman cornerback throughout his career. But he took full advantage of prominent starting reps with the New Orleans Saints in 2023 once Marshon Lattimore went down through injury.
Yiadom was an outstanding force in coverage for the Saints in 2023. He gave up just 48.9 percent of targets and proved a handful thanks to his range and ability to get wideouts off their routes in press coverage. The former third-round pick wouldn't be classed as an elite speedster, but he tracks the football well to ensure mistakes are kept to a minimum.
This was a huge step in the right direction for Yiadom at the right time. Interest is reportedly high in the defensive back - who is scheduled to meet the Washington Commanders at some stage. The Panthers would also be wise to throw their hat in the ring, even if getting into a bidding war isn't a legitimate option.
Looking at Yiadom's production last season and the fact he's just 28 years old, there are far worse avenues the Panthers could go down.