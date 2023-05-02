4 big winners from the Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
The Carolina Panthers strengthened their tight end options with the signing of Hayden Hurst in free agency. But some analysts thought the franchise would seriously consider drafting a young, dynamic weapon from what is widely regarded as one of the deepest draft classes in recent memory at the position.
Much like the running back situation, the Panthers decided to stand pat with what they have. Hurst will get the majority of targets and Ian Thomas should be a nice blocking option, but no further additions via the draft could benefit Tommy Tremble more than anyone else in the tight end room all things considered.
Tremble is a fascinating player and a tough evaluation over his first two NFL seasons. The former third-round selection has flashed moments of real promise, but there is still rawness in terms of route development and catching under pressure that needs significant work heading into Year 3.
Just what the Panthers have planned for Tremble remains to be seen. The athleticism alone suggests he can be deployed as a gadget option, with his ferocious blocking at the second level indicating a move to fullback cannot be ruled out entirely.
What comes next is ultimately down to Tremble. The Notre Dame product must begin the preparation period well and convince the coaching staff he's worthy of more involvement.
Otherwise, his situation will be dire.