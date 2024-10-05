4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Chicago Bears in Week 5
By Luke Gray
Jaycee Horn dominates with multiple interceptions
There’s not much on the defensive side of the ball to be excited about to start the season. But the play of star cornerback Jaycee Horn has been a real positive through the opening quarter of the campaign.
The problem was never Horn's talent. That was clear was extremely early in his professional career after being taken No. 8 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Staying healthy was the priority and early signs are positive to start the season.
Horn has had back-to-back matchups against some of the league’s best. The shutdown presence was so good against Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders, that it had head coach Antonio Pierce questioning the veteran's commitment. It now looks like he's played his final game for the franchise with a trade looming.
The former South Carolina standout also fared well when matched up with Ja'Marr Chase against the Cincinnati Bengals. His big plays arrived when others were tasked with covering him.
Despite Chase’s impressive stat line, his 63-yard touchdown came with Troy Hill in coverage and courtesy of some awful tackling. Horn held the LSU product to two receptions for 22 receiving yards. He also had an impressive pass breakup on the goal line against Chase Brown.
If Horn can string together a healthy season, his recognition around the league with skyrocket. He’ll finally get the plaudits for being among the most accomplished cornerbacks in the league. That was the primary goal coming into the campaign.
Some fans questioned the decision to exercise his fifth-year option after what has been a stop-start beginning to his Panthers career. There were even more questions when it was reported new general manager Dan Morgan was prepared to pay top dollar to extend Horn. They're being answered in no uncertain terms.
If Horn's performance levels through the first four weeks are anything to go by, he will be getting a mega-deal this offseason. One to rival Pat Surtain II's four-year $96 million extension from the Denver Broncos.