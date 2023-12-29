4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Jaguars in Week 17
Time to go bold...
By Luke Gray
Derrick Brown notches a multi-sack game
As we’re well aware, positives have been at a real premium in what has been a horror season for the Carlina Panthers. One player who has emerged not only as the team's best but also as one of the most dominant in his position around the league is Derrick Brown.
The fourth-year man out of Auburn has taken a huge step as one of the league's elite defensive tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Brown is the fourth highest-graded interior force in the league. This puts him behind only Dexter Lawrence, Quinnen Williams, and Aaron Donald - truly elite company.
Regardless of the fact Carolina is 2-14, Brown is a Pro Bowler and the stats prove it.
His lack of sacks will be highlighted. But he leads the NFL in tackles, tackles per game, run stop win rate, run stop wins, and run stop tackle win. Brown is nothing short of a beast in the middle of the defensive line, regularly tossing aside double teams to get to the ball. The former first-round pick even showed his athleticism to snag an incredible interception against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.
The Jacksonville Jaguars interior offensive line is suspect as best - something fans can sympathize with. One podcast I listened to this week referred to center Luke Fortner as a turnstile. This is something the Panthers and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero must exploit.
Lining Brown up over the center is a must. Despite only having one sack on the season, this is a perfect opportunity to add to that tally.