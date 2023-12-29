4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Jaguars in Week 17
Time to go bold...
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers defense holds Jaguars to under 150 passing yards
Whoever is under center for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, this is a perfect opportunity for the Carolina Panthers secondary to dominate. They will either be facing career backup C.J. Beathard or Trevor Lawrence, who is dealing with a multitude of injuries.
Despite a litany of health complications across Carolina's secondary this season, the Panthers' pass defense ranks amongst the league's best, allowing just 175.9 yards per game, behind only the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. Credit must go to Ejiro Evero, together and secondary coaches Jonathan Cooley and DeAngelo Hall for such consistent play with the odds stacked against them.
It seems the Panthers may need to once again rely upon some guys lower in the depth chart on Sunday with both Jaycee Horn and Troy Hill not practicing much this week. This could see a bigger role for the likes of former Jaguars star Shaquill Griffin and C.J. Henderson, who was a healthy scratch against the Green Bay Packers.
The Jaguars have talent with the likes of Calvin Ridley and Evan Engram. But the offensive limitations they may have at quarterback means this is a prime game for the Panthers' secondary to shut down Press Taylor's offense.