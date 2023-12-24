4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs. the Packers in Week 16
Can the Carolina Panthers win two games in a row?
Carolina Panthers defense don't notch a single sack
The Carolina Panthers have - checks notes - 20 sacks on the season. This is good for dead last in the NFL.
The next lowest team is the New York Giants, who have 24 sacks. There are only four teams in the NFL with less than 30 sacks from their efforts this season.
Even though the Panthers don't give up a ton of yards, they also have not been able to consistently get to the quarterback. Several star edge rushers were dealing with illnesses throughout the week, but they've all come off the injury report and should be raring to go in this one.
One thing that does worry me here for the Panthers' chances to win is if quarterback Jordan Love has a ton of time to throw. I think he will. And the promising signal-caller is more than capable of gaining chunk yards quickly with the explosive young weapons at his disposal.
Love has tossed 25 touchdowns this year and has been a prolific passer this year for the most part. This Green Bay Packers offense has the potential to put up scary numbers. This could complicate matters for the Panthers in their quest to send fans home with some extra festive cheer.