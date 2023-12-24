4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs. the Packers in Week 16
Can the Carolina Panthers win two games in a row?
Carolina Panthers win
The Carolina Panthers are going to win their second game in a row. I can feel it in my bones.
I did just say that I don't think Carolina is going to notch a sack. But they are going up against a shaky defense and a team that is on the ropes. As I said earlier in this piece, the Panthers can play spoiler for the second straight week after denting the Atlanta Falcons' chances of winning the NFC South during a hard-fought Week 15 success.
The Green Bay Packers feel very vulnerable to me. I think not playing at Lambeau Field is ultimately going to decide this contest.
If the Panthers had their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, winning might not be the best of ideas. As we all know, they don't. It belongs to the Chicago Bears as part of their trade to No. 1 overall for Bryce Young. Therefore, winning does indirectly help the franchise.
Young is going to throw for a career-high in passing yards. Carolina's defense will find a way to keep the Packers' offense at bay in a solid win. Something that will build further momentum before they begin preparing for their final road game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17.