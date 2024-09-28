4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs. the Bengals in Week 4
By Luke Gray
Jaycee Horn holds Ja’Marr Chase to under 50 receiving yards
The tests don’t get any easier for Jaycee Horn this weekend when the Cincinnati Bengals come to town. Their defense might be struggling, but that's not the case on the offensive side of the football.
A week after matching up against Las Vegas Raiders' star wide receiver Davante Adams and holding him to just four receptions for 40 receiving yards, Horn finds himself once again going up against one of the league's best in three-time Pro Bowler Ja’Marr Chase. The Carolina Panthers are expecting their top cornerback to produce the goods.
Despite the loss to the Washington Commanders, Chase had an eye-watering stat line. He hauled in six receptions for 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns, highlighting his elite quality. Horn faces a tough task, but it's a challenge he's sure to relish with the spotlight glaring.
The Panthers can relax safe in the knowledge they have Horn to depend upon. The 2021 first-round pick has put the injury bug behind him as he looks to build on his promising play when healthy. Carolina's new regime would be wise to pay him accordingly if the same trend continues for a full 17-game slate.
Horn has shown his true lockdown ability. Adams was visibly frustrated in Carolina's matchup against the Raiders. Horn played a leading role in that, which is momentum he can take into his mouth-watering clash with Chase this weekend.
Carolina's defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero must ensure Horn is shadowing Chase at every opportunity. We saw a couple of occasions where Adams was matched up against Mike Jackson Sr. in Week 3, allowing for easier separation. The Panthers cannot afford to let the former LSU standout have his way on the opposite side of the South Carolina product.
If Horn can hold Chase to under 50 receiving yards, that will go a long way toward the Panthers picking up another crucial triumph.