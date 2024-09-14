4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs. the Chargers in Week 2
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers defense holds Chargers to under 100 yards rushing
The Carolina Panthers’ defense must find a way to bounce back after their Week 1 debacle. While many expected Ejiro Evero's group to take a step back after key losses this offseason, things were much worse than anticipated.
The New Orleans Saints scored on eight straight possessions. They punted twice, and the first one didn't arrive until their offensive starters left the game. Veteran quarterback Derek Carr had just four incompletions as the home team scored an astonishing 47 points - 30 of which came in the first half.
Most concerning was the Panthers' subpar run defense. They conceded 180 yards on the ground as Alvin Kamara had his way with Carolina's front seven. It's just one game, but ferocious linebacker Frankie Luvu's presence was sorely missed.
With the loss of defensive talisman Derrick Brown to a serious knee injury, others must step up. Especially given how physical Jim Harbaugh's teams are in pursuit of controlling the trenches.
The Panthers will be facing a Chargers team that rushed for 176 yards a week ago. Free-agent acquisition J.K. Dobbins was especially potent, achieving 135 yards on just 10 carries. If Carolina wants to have any chance of winning this contest, they must be stout in their run defense and force franchise quarterback Justin Herbert to beat them through the air.
While Herbert is one of the more talented quarterbacks in the league, the wideout room in Los Angeles lost key contributors such as Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Rookie second-rounder Ladd McConkey leads a room that is toward the bottom end of the NFL. One would hope the Panthers' secondary would be able to lock up those skill position players, which includes former Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst.
Winning in the trenches is crucial. Controlling the line of scrimmage is the hallmark of Harbaugh's ethos. Counteracting this is essential if the Panthers want to stand any chance of being competitive in front of their not-so-expectant fanbase.