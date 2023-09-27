4 bold changes the Carolina Panthers must consider in Week 4 vs. Vikings
A must-win game awaits the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could activate Tarik Cohen
Tarik Cohen's been around the Carolina Panthers for a few weeks now. He should have his football feet underneath him despite missing a significant period through injury, so activating him for Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings becomes more realistic.
Cohen hasn't played a competitive down since 2019 and almost lost his career along the way. The Panthers obviously saw enough during his workout to sign the North Carolina A&T product, so adding another potentially dynamic weapon into the mix could provide whoever is under center with another spark to utilize depending on the situation.
Obviously, the Panthers aren't going to ride Cohen like they did Christian McCaffrey. But getting him involved in the return game and perhaps even as a wide receiver in the slot wouldn't be the worst idea in the world by any stretch of the imagination.
If it doesn't work, so what? It's not like the Panthers are getting much from their running backs or the young wide receivers that many thought could fill the void left by D.J. Moore, who was included in the trade package that landed the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Activating Cohen and putting him in for some special packages could be a surprise the Vikings don't see coming. And looking at how things are unfolding for the Panthers right now, Frank Reich needs all the help he can get.