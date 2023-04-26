4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers spend first four picks on offense
Although nothing has been confirmed officially, all signs are firmly pointing towards Bryce Young being the No. 1 overall selection. The Carolina Panthers didn't sacrifice this much capital to play it safe at the last minute, so taking an outlier with obvious exceptional traits seems like the best course of action.
Young has proven credentials and could become a true franchise player - something the Panthers have lacked since Cam Newton was conquering the league. Carolina has done a nice job of laying the foundations for the one-time Alabama star this offseason, but more is required during the draft to raise optimism further.
Could the Panthers ignore needs on the defensive side of things in pursuit of adding to Young's ceiling in 2023? While it appears unlikely, the notion cannot be dismissed entirely depending on how the board plays out.
One could make an argument for Carolina spending its first four picks of the 2023 NFL Draft on offense. The wide receiver room needs help after the Panthers traded D.J. Moore, another running back could be sought, the tight end room might be bolstered from a deep-looking class, and as stated previously, the offensive line needs additional depth.
If the Panthers prioritize these areas instead of handing Ejiro Evero's defense further weapons, this could be an offense-focused draft. And there is enough salary-cap space to plug other areas from the free-agent pool should they wish.