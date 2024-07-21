4 bold predictions over Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Ikem Ekwonu emerges as Carolina Panthers camp MVP
Ikem Ekwonu has more pressure on his shoulders than most entering camp. Things looked so promising for the physically imposing left tackle after an encouraging rookie campaign. However, things took a disastrous turn last time around - something that left his future aspirations hanging in the balance.
Ekwonu's technical flaws were exposed by blocking concepts that didn't suit his strengths. The No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft gave up 11 sacks and conceded 12 penalties from 1,148 offensive snaps en route to a modest 67.4 grade from Pro Football Focus. While the previous regime deserves its fair share of the blame, the North Carolina State product must also be held accountable for a subpar campaign.
The blindside presence admitted to becoming settled and complacent. Ekwonu didn't look to propel himself to greater heights. That's a terrible attitude to take after just one season in a professional environment.
That only increases the microscope on Ekwonu this offseason and when the real action arrives. The Carolina Panthers are giving him another chance to cement his status as a franchise cornerstone. Dave Canales' improved concepts and desire to run the football stubbornly is something else working in his favor.
Things are looking more positive for Ekwonu. Last season should serve as a rude awakening for a player who rested on his laurels. He's eager to right some wrongs and alleviate concerns about his long-term status. Setting the right tone over drills and scrimmages over camp is imperative to build confidence.
Ekwonu's performance levels in Year 1 of his time with the Panthers indicate this is possible. He'll also have a more stable presence alongside him on the interior after Carolina signed Damien Lewis to a lucrative deal to become their new starting left guard. This extra assurance is only going to help, but the edge protector must raise his game considerably to avoid further complications.
If Ekwonu asserts his dominance, rids himself of the flaws that blighted his campaign in 2023, and starts to enjoy his football again, it represents a major step in the right direction.