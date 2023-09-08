4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers at Falcons in Week 1
Time to go bold.
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they go in search of an important road victory against the Atlanta Falcons to begin the 2023 season.
The 2023 regular season has finally arrived. Training camp has concluded and preseason is now mercifully in the rearview mirror.
The coaching staff evaluated players, finalized the roster and practice squad, and implemented a new system on both sides of the ball. With a new coaching staff, No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young as the face of the franchise, and renewed enthusiasm among the fanbase, there is a mixture of excitement, increased expectations, and a bit of an unknown for the Carolina Panthers heading into Week 1.
How will the offensive line hold up? In his first NFL start, will Young look like a rookie or a Heisman Trophy quarterback? How does the defense adjust to a 3-4 scheme under Ejiro Evero? Will new free agents cohesively fit in with their position group? Will promising players continue to develop?
Carolina opens the season against an NFC South rival, traveling to the Atlanta Falcons. Every game is important, but teams play with a little more intensity against a division opponent.
A win is a win, but a divisional win can have important implications come playoff time. As the team is finalizing the game plan for Sunday afternoon, let's look at four bold Panthers predictions for a huge clash to begin the 2023 campaign.